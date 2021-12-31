ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injury Report: ILB Kenny Young, CB Ronald Darby return to practice, among Broncos questionable for #DENvsLAC

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos lost several starters to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a pair of defensive starters returned to practice on Friday. Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) and cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder) were listed...

www.denverbroncos.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

Yesterday, the Denver Broncos moved four players onto the reserve/COVID list and today four more. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, right tackle Bobbie Massie, and special teamer Mike Ford joined Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland on the list and all will must Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos activate OLB Andre Mintze, elevate eight players from practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After placing about a dozen players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week, Denver activated or elevated nine players to the active roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Chargers. Rookie outside linebacker Andre Mintze, who was placed on the list...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

While the Broncos' playoff hopes are slim, Denver (7-8) still has a shot to finish the year with their a winning record. To do that, they'll have to win each of their final two games, starting with Sunday's rematch against the Chargers (8-7), who are hoping to improve their playoff chances. Each team is desperate to put an end to a two-game losing streak, and the Chargers will be especially hungry to reverse their recent struggles against the Broncos, as Denver has won four of the last five games in the series. That includes wins in two of the three games since Justin Herbert became Los Angeles' starting quarterback. The Broncos gave Herbert another tough outing in Week 12, as cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted him twice. Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will surely be keen to put that behind them.
NFL
