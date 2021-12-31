Injury Report: ILB Kenny Young, CB Ronald Darby return to practice, among Broncos questionable for #DENvsLAC

While the Broncos' playoff hopes are slim, Denver (7-8) still has a shot to finish the year with their a winning record. To do that, they'll have to win each of their final two games, starting with Sunday's rematch against the Chargers (8-7), who are hoping to improve their playoff chances. Each team is desperate to put an end to a two-game losing streak, and the Chargers will be especially hungry to reverse their recent struggles against the Broncos, as Denver has won four of the last five games in the series. That includes wins in two of the three games since Justin Herbert became Los Angeles' starting quarterback. The Broncos gave Herbert another tough outing in Week 12, as cornerback Pat Surtain II intercepted him twice. Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will surely be keen to put that behind them.

