ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading lower Friday following reports suggesting that the company could have trouble meeting its 2022 vaccine targets. Novavax's ability to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and to produce enough doses in manufacturing sites other than...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
okcfox.com

Novavax files data with FDA to support its COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO), are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates. Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#Novavax Inc Lrb#Nvax#Serum Institute#Politico#European#Nvx Cov2373#Maryland Govpics
MarketWatch

Xeris Biopharma soars on premarket leading volume after FDA approval of Cushing's syndrome treatment

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. XERS, +22.22% shot up 24.3% on heavy volume in premarket trading Friday toward a five-month high, after the biopharmaceutical company said its Recorlev has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing's syndrome, which is a potentially fatal endocrine disease. Trading volume ballooned to 4.4 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average of about 1.9 million shares. " With this approval, Xeris' experienced endocrinology-focused commercial organization can begin rapidly working to help address the needs of Cushing's syndrome patients in the U.S. who are treated with prescription therapy," said Chief Executive Paul Edick. The stock had run up 35.0% since closing at an 18-month low of $1.80 on Oct. 28 through Thursday, but had still plunged 51.6% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Novavax at 'tipping point' with COVID vaccine: CEO

Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said on Monday that his company is at the "tipping point" as it pertains to its COVID vaccine and noted that the two-dose series will be "very effective" against the highly-contagious omicron strain. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," he acknowledged, however, that "nobody really has efficacy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Victoria's Secret Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program and reaffirmed guidance. Victoria's Secret will make an initial payment of $250 million to Goldman Sachs and receive an initial delivery of approximately 4.1 million shares of...
STOCKS
biospace.com

A Look at the Biggest Biopharma Stories of 2021

The biggest story in biopharma, at least in 2021, isn’t really one story, but many. Going through the most newsworthy stories of the year, BioSpace found trends more than one big story, topics that just kept rising again and again. Here’s a look. #1. COVID-19. Not surprisingly, the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna. Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower Monday, slightly falling below a pattern the stock has been trading in. On Thursday, the company said it expanded a license agreement for its NVX-CoV2373 recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with SK Bioscience Co. Novavax was down 10.97% at $157.80 at market close...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: What's Going On With Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Today?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) is trading higher on abnormally-high volume Thursday. Pasithea Therapeutics' average session volume is about 2.6 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Thursday's trading volume has already exceeded 75 million at publication time. When asked about Thursday's price action, Pasithea Therapeutics...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy