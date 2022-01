Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have increased substantially in North Dakota in the past week, but delta is still the predominant strain in the state. The Health Department on Dec. 20 announced the first four cases of the fast-spreading omicron. The variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and has since spread across the globe, causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, disrupting everything from New Year's Eve celebrations to professional sports, and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic that's soon to enter its 23rd month.

