Other Stories This Friday 12.31.2021

This Friday 12.31.2021

kprl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is warning people against taking cruises, even if they are vaccinated. The centers for disease control and prevention saying yesterday that all travelers should avoid cruises. The announcement coming after a surge...

kprl.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Oldest Restaurants in America

The restaurant business is a tough one, and the COVID-19 pandemic has all but destroyed it. Even before closures became mandatory, restaurants came and went with regularity. Statistics on restaurant failure rates vary widely. One estimate suggests that up to 90% of independent eating places close within their first year of operation.   Unmanageable rent increases, […]
RESTAURANTS
newstalkflorida.com

Live Coverage of the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade starting here at 11 am/ET

The Rose Parade, a 133 year tradition brings residents and visitors together on New Year’s Day to watch grand floats covered in flowers, massive marching bands that can exceed 300 members, and equestrian units like the Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdales. The 2022 theme for the Tournament of Roses is “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” celebrating education.
CELEBRATIONS
Houston Chronicle

You can thank Texas for inventing these foods and drinks

Some of the best things in life were invented in Texas. Below you’ll find just a sample of the many dishes and drinks that are said to have originated in the Lone Star State. Dr Pepper. The soft drink was invented in 1884 in the Central Texas city of...
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Popular Mexico Restaurant Opening First Location In Town

Grab a burger with Spider-ManRoad Trip With Raj/Unsplash. For those who have always wanted to enjoy a burger with Tony Stark, grab a slice of pizza with Spiderman, or who have dreamed of trying a butterbeer while visiting Hogwarts, all of this and much more is now possible, with the opening of ComicX Restaurant Bar & Store.
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Two More Carnival Cruise Ships are Returning to Service

It’s Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Liberty to the rescue this week as both ships are back to service on December 19, 2021, much earlier than expected. While both ships are covering for Carnival Horizon, Carnival Liberty will be operating from Miami, and Carnival Sunshine will be sailing from Fort Lauderdale & Miami.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

STORIES FROM HOME; Concerts, crowds and other gatherings

Ten were crushed and trampled to death at an Astroworld Concert recently. The fans for this star are called “Ragers.”. I saw that kind of action from a safe space at the one and only rock concert I attended. The set-up was excellent. Chairs in neat rows on Carver-Hawkeye...
MUSIC
Variety

How to Watch on TV or Stream the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif. The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on several platforms. Los Angeles’ KTLA (Channel 5), ABC, NBC, Univision, RDF-TV and Hallmark Drama Channel will all provide live coverage. KTLA’s programming will begin at 4 a.m. PT with retrospective footage of the 2012 Tournament of Roses followed by backstage...
PASADENA, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

The Most Popular Travel Destinations for the 2021 Holiday Season

It’s the holiday season, which means people are out and about, with many traveling out of town over the next couple weeks. While travel is a bit different from last year’s holiday season, there are still things you should be aware of, like the current list of travel restrictions in the U.S., travel advisories due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and travel mask mandates. These are especially important for those traveling to popular destinations, and we just found out what the most popular travel destinations are for this holiday season.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

How much are tickets for the 2022 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl?

2022′s Rose Bowl pits the 10-2 Ohio State Buckeyes against the 10-3 Utah Utes on New Year’s Day. However, before the big game, the 133rd annual Rose Parade with the inspirational theme “Dream. Believe. Achieve” is set to take place nearby in Pasadena, California. The traditional...
PASADENA, CA
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Friday, December 31st

A New York resident who was stumped by a “Jeopardy” question about his state’s governor got a do-over Friday, joining Gov. Kathy Hochul’s virtual COVID-19 briefing to tell her he knows who she is now. “Here in New York we actually believe in second chances,” Hochul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

