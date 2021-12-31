North County Weather 12.31.2021

From the National Weather Service for Mississippi counties along and north of I-20: ...SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE TODAY... MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF THE COLD FRONT. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE ECLIPSED JUST NEAR DAYBREAK & STRONG COLD AIRMASS WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TO ONLY REACH THE MID TO UPPER 30S WHILE LOW TO MID 40S IN CENTRAL TO SOUTHEASTERN AREAS. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL BRING BRISK & COLD CONDITIONS, WITH AREAS NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE 59 CORRIDOR WIND CHILLS STRUGGLING TO REACH INTO THE UPPER 20S IN THE NORTHWEST DELTA TO LOW TO MID 30S TO THE SOUTHEAST. BY MIDDAY, AN UPPER LEVEL CLOSED LOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION, LEADING TO SOME POTENTIAL FOR BRIEF WINTRY MIX BEFORE CHANGEOVER TO POTENTIAL SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. DUE TO RECENT RECORD WARMTH & WARM GROUND & ROAD TEMPERATURES, MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL MELT AS IT REACHES THE GROUND. LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT ANTICIPATED AT THE MOMENT. HOWEVER, IF ANY OCCURRED, WOULD BE NON-IMPACTFUL, VERY LIGHT & ON GRASSY OR ELEVATED SURFACES.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO