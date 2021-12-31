North County Weather 12.31.2021

Rain changes to snow with potential of sleet & freezing rain as transition occurs. Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Messy First Weekend Of 2022. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST. Light Wintry...
SUNDAY: The cold front clears the storms out early Sunday morning and then arctic air spills in behind it. It may even be cold enough for a few flurries on Sunday, but no accumulations or impacts are expected. The ground and air will just be too warm. Sunday afternoon will see a chance of light […]
SAN ANTONIO - After one last warm day on Saturday, a strong cold front moves in late tonight. Expect a 20 - 30 degree drop in temperatures within 2 to 3 hours. Winds will gust to 35mph or higher making it feel colder. Air temperatures Sunday morning will dip down into the upper 20's and lower 30's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one. * WHERE…Monroe, Russell, Cumberland, and Clinton Counties. * WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous...
Winter is on its way back, and it is bringing snow with it. The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Union, Towns, Walker, White and Whitfield Counties. It is in effect from midnight tonight through 9AM on Monday morning.
From the National Weather Service for Mississippi counties along and north of I-20: ...SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE TODAY... MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION IN THE WAKE OF THE COLD FRONT. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE ECLIPSED JUST NEAR DAYBREAK & STRONG COLD AIRMASS WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES TO ONLY REACH THE MID TO UPPER 30S WHILE LOW TO MID 40S IN CENTRAL TO SOUTHEASTERN AREAS. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL BRING BRISK & COLD CONDITIONS, WITH AREAS NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSTATE 59 CORRIDOR WIND CHILLS STRUGGLING TO REACH INTO THE UPPER 20S IN THE NORTHWEST DELTA TO LOW TO MID 30S TO THE SOUTHEAST. BY MIDDAY, AN UPPER LEVEL CLOSED LOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION, LEADING TO SOME POTENTIAL FOR BRIEF WINTRY MIX BEFORE CHANGEOVER TO POTENTIAL SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. DUE TO RECENT RECORD WARMTH & WARM GROUND & ROAD TEMPERATURES, MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL MELT AS IT REACHES THE GROUND. LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT ANTICIPATED AT THE MOMENT. HOWEVER, IF ANY OCCURRED, WOULD BE NON-IMPACTFUL, VERY LIGHT & ON GRASSY OR ELEVATED SURFACES.
Waking up to cloudy Sunday with a stray wintry mix throughout the region. The chance for sleet and freezing rain increases in the morning hours then shifts to lake effect snow in the afternoon due to dropping temperatures throughout the day. Snowfall amounts could reach up to an inch in many areas by the end of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until this evening. Residents are advised to use precautions when traveling on icy roads today. Highs in the low to mid 30’s. Sunday night, mainly cloudy, but snow flurries cannot be ruled out as moisture still holds in the area. Lows in the upper 10’s.
Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
Happy New Year! Saturday started off with temperatures in the 50's and some spotty rain showers. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon to evening hours on Saturday.
Today: Rain tapers early, then cloudy and mild. Highs: Mid- to...
An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
Happy New Year! After a brief warm up for the new year, we have a healthy dose of wintry weather to end the weekend. Here are the details:. SUNDAY MORNING: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains tonight through Sunday 10 p.m. A cold front will slowly move through New England for the day. Expect rain for most in the morning, but the mountains will start with rain turning to snow early in the morning, then see snow all day. That rain/snow line slowly moves south through the day, so expect rain to transition to a mix and then snow into the afternoon.
