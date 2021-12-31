ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2-Year-Old Boy Orphaned After Father Is Killed in Crash Day After Christmas

By Ruth Bashinsky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2-year-old boy has become an orphan after his father was killed in a car accident over the Christmas holiday. The boy's mother had taken her own life 15 months earlier, relatives said. “It’s hard enough to explain where mom was. Now it’s hard to explain where daddy’s at,”...

