Creating New Year’s resolution dates back to thousands of years ago, becoming commonplace by the 17th Century. A Boston newspaper in 1813 featured the first recorded use of New Year’s resolution shared Trafalgar.com, it stated, “And yet, I believe there are multitudes of people, accustomed to receive injunctions of new year resolutions, who will sin all the month of December, with a serious determination of beginning the new year with new resolutions and new behaviour, and with the full belief that they shall thus expiate and wipe away all their former faults.”

