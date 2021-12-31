ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loser Line (12/31/21)

movin925.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at...

www.movin925.com

Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Revealed Biggest Nugget He’s Ever Found

Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel has proved time and again that he is one of the most successful miners to ever cross through Alaska and the Yukon. Throughout his years working beside his grandfather and becoming a star on the show, he’s unearthed hundreds of thousands of ounces of gold. In all his time raking through paydirt, you’d think he would create a collection of some of the biggest pieces he’s come across.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Parker Schnabel Attempts to Conquer Mud Mountain in New Clip

With the way things are going for Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel and his crew, he has to take some drastic measures to conquer Mud Mountain. Right now, for these miners in the Yukon, it is prime sluicing season. Basically, this is the time of year where there is sunlight 24/7, they can run water and process the dirt to get to the gold without dealing with frozen chunks of material. If a rig isn’t running, that could mean six-figure losses per day.
TV & VIDEOS
Golf.com

The GOLF staff’s 14 favorite photos from our phones in 2021

It’s hard to believe the new year is already upon us. Here at GOLF, it has become an annual tradition to showcase our favorite photos from our phones in an end-of-year roundup. From time spent with family to new experiences on the course, 2021 brought us unexpected joy and laughter, thanks to the game we all love.
PHOTOGRAPHY
US News and World Report

Canucks Employee Says Thanks to Fan Through Viral Letter

SEATTLE (AP) — Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks' bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her phone against the plexiglass. The message on her phone was written...
NHL
#The Loser
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (12/30/21)

Today’s question: You may not know this, but every year they hold the Cordie Awards, which celebrates people who have “cut the cord” and gotten rid of cable TV. This year, the Cordies asked their voters to choose their FAVORITE on demand VIDEO streaming services of the past year (not the one they use to stream the most)…. just their favorite and I have the list of winners in front of me. Please tell me, the Top 5 favorite on-demand streaming services as voted on by cord cutters, in order.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Scene At The Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Rose Bowl is referred to as “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Some traditions get old, but college football fans aren’t tired of the pregame ceremony in Pasadena, California. Before the Ohio State Buckeyes and Utah Utes took the field for this Saturday’s...
PASADENA, CA
movin925.com

PODCAST: Care or Don’t Care (12/21/21)

Young Jeffrey has a hot stack of buzz-worthy news stories to read BUT we only get to hear them if we really care! If we don’t care, they get banished to the trash forever.
TV & VIDEOS
movin925.com

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (12/30/21)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!
HOBBIES
movin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (12/31/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
WORLD
movin925.com

Phone Tap PODCAST: K-Cup Kelly

Alexis is back for another Phone Tap! Her target today is a guy who thinks she’s his tinder match, but before they go out he needs to spill all the secrets about anyone he’s ever hooked up with.
TV & VIDEOS
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (12/21/21)

Today’s question: In medieval Germany, a tradition started where children awaited gifts from Odin, the all-powerful Norse God who traveled on his eight-legged horse name “Sleipner.” Fast forward a few hundred years…. this same tradition came to American homes during the Great Depression, where parents used it as a way to teach their kids to show gratitude and humility to others, even when money might be tight. Nowadays it’s still done by millions of families every year. What tradition am I talking about?
LIFESTYLE
movin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (12/27/21)

Today’s question: A new survey asked Millennials what things they tend to OVER spend on during the holiday season and two of the most popular answers were “Gifts for friends and family” and “purchases for themselves.”. Besides something general like “Gifts,” What do millennials say they...
LIFESTYLE

