ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

'New Year's miracle': No casualties reported in Marshall fire burning in Boulder County

By Dennis Huspeni, Breeanna Jent The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

As of Friday there have been no casualties as the Marshall fire continues burning through southeast Boulder County, a feat Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis both called "a New Year's miracle" because of how quickly the fire moved and how little time people had to evacuate.

"That's awesome news, and, actually, given the events we had yesterday, pretty miraculous," Pelle said during a press conference Friday morning at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

However, as of 9 p.m. Friday, two people were unaccounted for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSiBs_0daAXSWx00
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services) John Leyba

Pelle also said the estimate of at least 500 homes lost remained the same Friday, but officials don't yet have an exact number of structures lost or damaged. There are about 2,000 homes in the burn area, which grew on Friday to more than 6,000 acres after the fire began around 11 a.m. Thursday at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XkR3_0daAXSWx00
An updated map of the Marshall fire burn area in Southeast Boulder County as of Friday. Courtesy of Boulder County Office of Emergency Management

Approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville were evacuated Thursday as wildfires raged amid high winds, with some gusts over 100 miles an hour, Incident Commander Mike Smith said.

"Our first priority was life preservation," Smith said. "At certain points we could not even actively fight the fire. We just had to concentrate on getting everyone out safely."

Officials still have not determined the exact cause of the Marshall fire, which remained 0% contained Friday, Smith said. Downed powerlines were originally suspected of sparking the blaze, but Xcel Energy, a major utilities company, had inspected all their powerlines in the ignition area and found no downed powerlines, officials said. Xcel Energy crews did find some "compromised" communication lines — such as telephone, cable and internet lines — that may have been misidentified as powerlines, officials said. Communications lines typically are not the cause of a fire, they said.

On late Friday afternoon, most areas that were evacuated remained closed. At 3 p.m. officials reopened to residents only the area south of Coalton Road between Highway 128 and Rock Creek Parkway in Superior. Access is off Highway 128.

Officials also reopened to residents only the Bell Flatirons apartments in Louisville, with access off South Tyler Drive.

Power will be restored to these reopened areas, but gas will not be turned on, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Xcel Energy is distributing space heaters to those without heat at Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 W. Baseline Road in Lafayette. Residents may also stop by the Red Cross shelter at the YMCA located at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette, or at the YWCA of Boulder County, 2222 14th St. in Boulder, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials ask residents to remain in their homes once they have returned to them. If emergency conditions exist, residents can call 911 to report, the release said.

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management, which is responding to the fire, will eventually post the addresses and status of homes on its website, Pelle said, but that information won't be available for at least a day.

In the meantime, people may call 303-413-7730 for general questions and updates on neighborhoods, Pelle said. Do not call 911.

Officials urged people Friday to stay out of the evacuation areas and adhere to road closures as first responders address active hot spots, downed power lines and trees at risk of falling; conduct property searches; assess damage; and investigate the fire’s cause.

There are currently no escorted tours of the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RytN_0daAXSWx00
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services) John Leyba

The Colorado National Guard is assisting with traffic control, security operations and evacuating displaced residents after Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday declared a state of emergency due to the fire.

Incident management teams are working with utility companies to restore water and gas service to undamaged areas and turn off utilities to damaged areas, the Office of Emergency Management said, part of efforts to protect homes from freezing temperatures expected Friday night.

Xcel Energy has restored power to about 80% of affected residents in the area and worked Friday to restore power to approximately 15,000 residents still without it, the company announced on its website. Restoration could take several days, Xcel officials said.

Residents in Louisville and Superior as well as San Souci Mobile Home Park, the East Boulder County Water District and those who use Eldorado Springs water must now use bottled water or boil any water to be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice, as officials said issues with water pressure could potentially contaminate the water.

During the press conference Friday, Polis called the last 24 hours "devastating" and said President Joe Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for the area.

"That means homeowners won't have to wait for official damage estimates before receiving assistance," Polis said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also authorized funds through a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help fight the devastating fires in Boulder County. Now, federal funding is available to pay for 75% of some of Colorado's firefighting costs, like expenses for field camps, equipment and tools, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and materials and supplies, according to the agency. The funding can also mitigate wildfire and other hazards, like flooding after a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5oMK_0daAXSWx00
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services) John Leyba

A recent analysis by The Gazette shows in the last decade, developers built tens of thousands of new homes in Colorado’s riskiest areas for wildfires, and that some of the most vulnerable areas of the state rely on some of the state’s oldest wildfire protection plans, putting those areas in peril for wildfire devastation.

U.S. Census Bureau data show in the last 10 years more than 2,000 homes — going from about 15,000 to around 17,000 homes — were built in the top 1% areas of Colorado most at risk for wildfires, using wildfire burn probability data from the U.S. Forest Service. At least one-third of those new homes are in areas without a fire mitigation plan updated in the last five years, The Gazette reported.

In the riskiest 5% of the state, more than 23,000 new homes have been built, ballooning from about 100,000 homes to around 123,000. At least 70% of those new homes are in areas with plans that haven’t been updated in five years or more.

High winds dissipated overnight and a winter storm was expected Friday to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow to the area, which will "certainly help" response efforts, Pelle said, though it won’t be enough to completely douse the fire.

Firefighters remained on the ground Friday, though officials don’t expect the blaze to grow significantly thanks to the cooler weather conditions, he said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder estimated 1 to 2 inches of snow would fall during the day Friday, with an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow possible Friday night.

Describing the burn area as a "mosaic," Pelle said there were still areas burning but they are mostly hot zones and there were no fires visibly burning from the air.

"We see groups of smoldering spots that are all well contained," he said.

The Marshall fire could be the most destructive fire in Colorado history, in terms of homes lost, if initial estimates are correct.

The Cameron Peak fire — which in 2020 burned more than 208,000 acres and destroyed more than 460 buildings, including 246 homes — was the largest wildfire in state history.

The Black Forest fire, which sparked in El Paso County in June 2013, destroyed about 500 homes and burned more than 14,000 acres.

The Gazette's Christopher Osher, Evan Wyloge and Mary Shinn contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

LATEST UPDATES: 2 reportedly missing in Marshall fire; thousands without power and gas

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Saturday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 9:41 a.m. The Tivoli Brewing Company is donating 100% of its taphouse proceeds for the ween of Jan. 3-10 to benefit victims of the Marshall fire. The brewery is also offering a free...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Boulder County fires: Evacuation information

Authorities evacuated around 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as wildfires swept through Boulder County. Officials have estimated that nearly 600 homes have been destroyed. See the evacuation map below: Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for all of Superior, as well as for all of Louisville except for Old Town and north of South Boulder Road. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Marshall fire sweeps through Boulder County, leaving trail of heartbreak and fear

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 2:37 p.m. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted that U.S. 36 has reopened, but the exits at McCaslin Boulevard remain closed. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Eldorado Springs, CO
City
Lafayette, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

35,000 people evacuated, hundreds of homes destroyed by large fire in Boulder County

Authorities evacuated approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as a large grass fire burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds. The fire, called the Marshall fire, has burned approximately 1,600 acres as of 5 p.m. after it sparked at around 11 a.m. at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fire. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Evacuations ordered in Boulder County with two large grass fires burning

Authorities on Thursday evacuated the entire towns of Superior and Louisville as multiple large grass fires burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds. As of 3 p.m., there were two active grass fires in the county, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fires. Officials said a third fire was was burning separately at around noon but has since combined with another fire. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
The Denver Gazette

Colorado snow totals: Dec. 31, 2021

Colorado snowfall totals reported for the last 24 hours as of 11 p.m. Friday. Snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service. You can see a map with the latest snow totals here. Snow totals around the state. Location Inches Time. Arvada 4 7:15 PM. Boulder 7 7:12...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

CU-Boulder will start winter semester remotely in wake of fires, COVID spread

The University of Colorado-Boulder students will begin this semester online and will return to in-person learning on Jan. 24, the school announced Friday night. "Because of the impacts of the fires, in combination with concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, the broader Boulder area is not in a position to welcome back thousands of students over the next week," chancellor Philip DiStefano wrote in a message to the university community.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

How to help those affected by the Marshall fire

The Marshall Fire has destroyed nearly 600 homes in the Boulder County area according to county sheriff Joe Pelle. If those estimates are correct, the Marsahll Fire is the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of homes lost. 35,000 people in Superior and Louisville have been evacuated. Here...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

FEMA authorizes funding to fight Marshall fire

The federal government today authorized deployment of funds to help fight the grass fire in Boulder County that burned down hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Colorado's request this afternoon for Fire Management Assistance Grant after determining...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Fire Protection#Fire Burning#Weather#Incident#Xcel Energy
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: 2,000 homes in Marshall Fire burn area but estimate of homes lost remains at least 500

The Marshall fire is sweeping through southeast Boulder County, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. In a 10 a.m. press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters, sheriff Joe Pelle said that there have been no casualties and that the estimate of at least 500 homes lost remains the same.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

At least three grass fires burning in Boulder County amid extreme winds

A number of grass fires were burning throughout Boulder County Thursday as the area experiences extremely high winds, emergency officials said. As of noon, there were three active grass fires in the county, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fires. The first fire, called the Middle Fork fire, is north of the city of Boulder near the intersection of North Foothills Highway...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

COVER STORY | Hot Topics of the 2022 General Assembly

With 2022 an election year, lawmakers traditionally back off a bit from introducing controversial bills. That’s why they have approved some of the biggest measures of the past six years — oil and gas reform, Colorado option, climate change and greenhouse gas — in odd-numbered years when they worry less about voter reactions at the ballot box.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Nearly 1,000 structures confirmed lost in Marshall Fire; three people missing, feared dead

Three people are missing and feared dead in the wake of the Marshall fire, the Boulder County sheriff said Saturday, and nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed, making the blaze by far the most destructive in Colorado history. Two of the three missing persons are in Superior, and the third is in the Marshall area, Sheriff Joe Pelle said. He said the search is likely a recovery one, meaning authorities are looking for remains. The missing people's homes have been destroyed, he said, and cadaver...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Prioritizing public safety, at last, in Aurora

Aurora’s residents can credit their own thoughtful choices on the ballot this past November for a newly impaneled City Council that wants to get back to the business of policing the streets. Amid soaring crime that has been gripping the city, the metro area and much of the Front Range, it’s an especially timely development.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

What it's like to evacuate a hospital: As the fire bore down, so did baby Claire

Claire Adaline Day wasn’t going to let an approaching wildfire stop her from being born. As smoke filled her mother’s hospital room, the baby started pushing. “I was the only person in active labor in the hospital … I couldn’t see the fire, but I could smell it,” recalled Mercedes Astorga. “All of a sudden the nurse came in and said ‘I think we might have to evacuate because we’re the closest to the fire.’ Then she returned and said ‘We’re leaving.’”
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy