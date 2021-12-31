ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

By Nicholas Cothrel
 1 day ago

The Rams don't have any players on the final injury report that received a game designation of 'out' but they do have four that are listed as questionable, including three starters.

As for the Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game, along with four others. Baltimore has also ruled out cornerback Anthony Averett and left guard Ben Powers.

Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's final injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

  • DL Aaron Donald (rest/knee)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • DL Greg Gaines (hand)
  • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle)

Full Participant (FP)

  • S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
  • WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
  • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
  • OL Brian Allen (knee)
  • OLB Chris Garrett (illness)
  • WR Van Jefferson (rest)
  • RB Cam Akers (Achilles)

Game Status:

QUESTIONABLE: S Taylor Rapp, DL Greg Gaines, OLB Leonard Floyd, RB Cam Akers

Ravens Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

By Nicholas Cothrel

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

The Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

Dec 31, 2021

  • CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
  • QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)
  • OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
  • G Ben Powers (foot)
  • WR Marquise Brown (illness)
  • DT Calais Campbell (rest)
  • RB Latavius Murray (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

  • FB Patrick Ricard (knee)
  • OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

Full Participant (FP)

  • WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
  • LB Malik Harrison (illness)
  • DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)

Game Status:

OUT: CB Anthony Averett, G Ben Powers

DOUBTFUL: OLB Odafe Oweh,

QUESTIONABLE: WR Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Marquise Brown, OLB Daelin Hayes

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mark Andrews nears Ravens receiving records as he produces one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end

Mark Andrews had just signed a contract that would make him a wealthy man, the fulfillment of a fantasy shared by almost every young athlete grinding toward a professional career. He was pleased by the recognition of his talent and drive but seemed baffled by the notion that a $56 million reward might foster complacency or conversely, push him to do more. “I don’t think that money or having a ...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL by the Numbers: Rams-Ravens, Cardinals-Cowboys highlight Week 17

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-7) Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Rams and Ravens since 2019. The Ravens have won four straight matchups against the Rams, dating back to 2007. 4: The Rams are on a four-game winning streak, while the Ravens are on a...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Sign OL Patrick Mekari To 3-Year Contract Extension

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari have inked a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2024 season, the franchise said Thursday. The $15.35 million contract extension includes $7 million in guaranteed money, and it will pay Mekari roughly $5.1 million a year, according to the contract-tracking site Spotrac. Mekari, 24, is currently earning a base salary of $850,000. Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta expressed excitement about the signing, saying that locking up Mekari for three more years was an “easy decision.” “He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before ...
NFL
