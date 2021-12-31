What Do Americans Say at the New Year?

The Iranian archaeological site known as the Burnt City, abandoned for unknown reasons in 2350 B.C.E., has long been a treasure trove of unique archaeological finds. The Tehran Times reported this week that a team of Iranian, Serbian, and Italian archaeologists discovered rare figurines of people and animals. “The figurines include various animal designs, especially cows, as well as human statues, which are in the form of sitting women and standing men,” Iranian archaeologist Hossein Moradi told the Iranian Labour News Agency last week. Also found during the dig was a kiln. Archaeologists aren’t sure what these figurines may have signified—research into...

