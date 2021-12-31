ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What If… We’re Right About Bitcoin?

By Aleksandar Svetski
bitcoinmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter 2022, we should all stop and marvel at how far Bitcoin has come over the past 13 years. What started as a white paper has grown through infancy and into a healthy, robust, adolescent global phenomenon. Against the backdrop of clown world simulation shifting into ever-higher...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Contributors’ Convictions: A Bitcoin Legacy Letter

Why spend scarce and irreplaceable time toward building and bettering Bitcoin?. What convinces us that Bitcoin is the exit strategy against the existing fiat scheme?. Who benefits from a decentralized, immutably hard monetary system?. Why bother?. These are inevitable inquiries we can expect from our children, grandchildren and future questioning...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Those Who Represented Its Principles Across Time

A record-setting year is coming to a close. Bitcoin is stronger than it was a year ago by many multiples. Dipping a toe into mainstream news again, the network has been reminded again of how much the establishment does not want to lose their grip on the finances of this world. Elon Musk’s environmental and social governance tweeting, the China miner ban, the International Monetary Fund’s threats to El Salvador, the U.S. infrastructure bill’s hidden tax, China’s cryptocurrency trading ban, and fiat inflation woes have all had their shots at the antifragile behemoth. Looking back on this year we can gain much wisdom and courage as we face 2022. We can look further back at the legacy of individuals, explicitly one per century of United States history, whose lives were defined and imperiled by their conviction to defend the natural rights of humans. Bitcoin is property rights and freedom preserved in encrypted code. This technology is the evolution of security that the likes of George Mason, Fredrick Douglass, and Malcom X would have loved to experience.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
CNET

5 predictions for bitcoin, NFTs and the future of money

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Cryptocurrency made many of the strangest headlines of 2021. Boosters touted digital currencies as a world-changing technology with the potential to create new economies and empower unbanked populations everywhere. Critics pointed to crypto's massive environmental footprint, as well as its popularity in online crime. The chasm between these views will be hard to bridge.
MARKETS
Axios

What we're watching in 2022

The pandemic that never seems to end will likely dominate our attention in 2022, along with President Biden's struggling agenda and Donald Trump's continuing hold over the GOP. Here’s what else Axios’ newsletter authors and expert reporters will be watching — from interest rates to Big Tech scrutiny to whether...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Ifs#Inflation#Fud
bitcoinmagazine.com

Is 2022 The Year Bitcoin Proves Itself On The World Stage?

2021 seemed like the year cryptocurrency grew up. Bitcoin broke out of its three-year bear market in November 2020, going on a massive rally vaulting it into mainstream public consciousness. It was a great year for enthusiasts for sure. We saw Bitcoin become legal tender in El Salvador, and other...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is A One-Way Hash Function

Understanding Bitcoin is a one-way hash function should make sense because a hash function cannot be reversed. Once you understand that, it is hard to go back to thinking otherwise. The secure hash algorithm or SHA-256 puts Bitcoin in a different lane, where you can share your bitcoin address without risking the security of your funds. But there is so much more.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bubbles, Price And COVID-19 Changed Bitcoin for Me

I trained as a financial historian. My academic work focused on banks and financial markets in the past, and I was always fascinated by iconic bubbles of financial history — the tulip mania, the financial boom of the 1690s, the South Sea Company and Britain’s many financial panics in the 19th century.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoiners Don't Root For Inflation But In 2022, We’re Planning For It

Inflation was one of the most widely-debated topics in the mainstream media throughout 2021. We’ve been fed lies throughout the year, with some outlets suggesting that inflation doesn’t exist, inflation is low, inflation is transitory or inflation is good. Anyone paying attention knows none of these things are true. Inflation is absolutely here, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, and while we could debate whether modest inflation is good or bad for an economy, the levels of inflation we’re currently seeing are very concerning.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Great Reset Triggers A Bitcoin Network Upgrade

The COVID-19 crisis that has devastated the economy brought radical change to our social and political landscape. From Austria’s lockdown against the entire citizenry and forced injection, to mandatory quarantine camps in Australia, in an effort to manage the pandemic, the governments of many countries have become authoritarian. In...
CURRENCIES
HackerNoon

How to Write Smart Contracts on Bitcoin

Smart Contracts are like castles of math, freely trading with each other. They play an integral role in building a trustless network where users can perform transactions and make agreements without a third party involved. The idea of smart contracts was first proposed in 1994 by Nick Szabo who later went on to invent Bit Gold -- a virtual currency, in 1998. Since then the adoption of smart contracts has evolved to the point that they have various use cases across several industries across the world. According to Investopedia, “A smart contract is a self-executing contract with the terms of the agreement between buyer and seller being directly written into lines of code.” Bitcoin was the first product to adopt smart contracts in 2009. However, designing smart contracts on Bitcoin was often cumbersome and costly to execute. Such issues led to the rise of other Blockchains like Ethereum, Algorand, Polkadot, Solana that make it easier and cheaper to design and execute smart contracts on Bitcoin.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Soar to $200,000 in 2022 by Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce, one of the wealthiest people within the cryptocurrency industry, said that he would not be surprised if the Bitcoin price hit $100,000 next year in a recent interview with Fox Business. He adds that it’s “conceivable” for him that the flagship coin could even break above $200,000:
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Is Struggling To Hold Its 200-Day MA

Bitcoin has been trading at sideways price action for most of December, struggling to stay above the 200-day moving average. After a strong October and an early November of new all-time highs, Bitcoin has encountered a blocking road in December, having lost 13.60% since the beginning of the month. This reality stands in stark contrast to a widespread belief that Bitcoin’s price would hit $100,000 by the end of the year.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Bitcoin Price And Looking To The Future

As we come to the end of 2021, it’s popular to reflect on the year gone by, and produce crystal balls to predict the future bitcoin price. Firstly, though, one of my favourite thoughts about the future in general comes from Jeff Bezos. “I very frequently get the question...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

John Warren’s GEM Mining Reaches Bitcoin Hashrate Of 1.25 EH/s

GEM Mining, the bitcoin mining company headed by former South Carolina Gov. candidate John Warren, has increased its deployed fleet by over 4,000 machines and now houses 13,118 active mining rigs according to a Wednesday statement. “We will continue to seek out opportunities to deploy industry-leading technology with our premier...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy