Nashville Black-Owned Hospice Helping Black Families Say Goodbye With Love & Care

This post was written by Kayla Reish, RN, MSN, hospice clinical supervisor, Parkview Home Health & Hospice. A hospice team enters a person’s life during some of the most challenging and precious days they will ever experience. With a focus on comfort and quality of life, Parkview Hospice provides care to terminally ill individuals and their families during their final days, weeks or months. You may not realize it, but hospice care can happen in a hospital, a nursing facility, or in the comfort of a patient or family’s home. Each setting has its benefits and challenges. And, like the beginning of life, the end of life often brings many sleepless nights and unpredictable days. Fortunately, the hospice team is prepared to deal with these ups and downs. Each team member is an expert in their field and a specialist in end-of-life care. To fully understand the intricacies of this invaluable team and its members, let’s take a closer look at who they are and what they do.

