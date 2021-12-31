West Virginia approves major natural gas pipeline permit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — The Hill is reporting on Friday that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like Appalachian Voices, say reports. Virginia approved a water quality permit for the project in December, reports say. According to reports, Virginia’s permit is being litigated at the U.S. 4th Circuit Court.

The project will cost between $3 billion and $6.2 billion dollars and involves many different companies, and is thought to be planned for 2022, according to reports.

Reports also said that the Mountain Valley Pipeline could affect nearly 20,000 feet of streams and 12 acres of wetlands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.