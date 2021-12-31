LSU running back Ty Davis-Price declares for the NFL draft

When the LSU Tigers take the field in Houston, Texas, for their bowl game they will do so without their leading rusher. On Friday, Tyrion Davis-Price announced that he would forego the bowl game and his senior year to prepare for the NFL draft.

TDP tallied 379 carries for 1,745 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. He also caught 28 passes for 185 yards. Davis-Price also set the school record for rushing yards in a game with 287 against the Florida Gators earlier this year. He announced his decision on Twitter.

This year after a slow start, Davis-Price built momentum against Kentucky and Florida to get to the 1,000-yard mark this year. He becomes the third Tiger to opt-out and prepare for the draft along with Damone Clark and Neil Farrell Jr.

Corey Kiner will likely be the lead back when they officially take the field in the Texas Bowl. The freshman running back tallied 271 yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns in a relief effort this season. The team also has Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford, and Josh Williams on the roster to run the football.

TDP’s decision could push John Emery Jr to be the feature back in the Brian Kelly offense for the 2022 season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB