2023 four-star WR Rico Flores Jr drops his top 10

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
A top 101 player from the 2023 recruiting class has revealed his top 10 schools for recruitment. California wide receiver Rico Flores Jr has LSU along with Alabama and Georgia form the SEC in his top 10. Throw in the annual contenders of Texas and USC as well.

Flores played in a six-game spring schedule in 2021 in which he caught 31 passes for 606 yards and 10 touchdowns. During the fall schedule, Flores added another 81 receptions for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns. Having 21 touchdowns and 112 receptions for 1,763 yards is a productive year. Flores averaged 15.7 yards per catch.

On LSU, Flores says that he grew up rooting for the Tigers.

“LSU has been my favorite school since I was little and I love everything that they have to offer down there.” – per 247Sports

Rico Flores Jr’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 202 13 23

Rivals 4 145 11 22

ESPN 4 159 14 14

On3 4 101 7 16

247 Composite 4 152 12 23

Vitals

Hometown Folsom, California

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6-1

Weight 190

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jun. 18, 2021
  • Attended LSU Tigers camp on Jun. 18, 2021
  • No official/unofficial visit scheduled for LSU

Offers

  • LSU
  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Oregon
  • Pittsburgh
  • Texas
  • UCLA
  • USC

Projection

42.3% Alabama on On3

Film

#Pittsburgh#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#Wr#Sec#Espn#Lsu Tigers#Lsu Alabama Georgia#Louisiana State News#Patrickconncfb
