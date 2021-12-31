ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins have no injury designations for matchup with the Titans

 1 day ago
Heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium, the Miami Dolphins have no players with injury designations for the game.

Miami had right tackle Jesse Davis (knee), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) appear on their injury report, but all three were full participants in practice every day.

With wide receiver Albert Wilson, guard Solomon Kindley, and wide receiver Allen Hurns (IR) removed from the reserve/COVID list on Friday, the Dolphins have just five players dealing with the virus. All those players have a chance to return for the game, but they would have to be removed from the list by Saturday afternoon and clear protocols by kickoff.

