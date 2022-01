A convicted murderer who claimed Scientology led him to butcher his sister-in-law and her boyfriend to death with a hatchet, pour acid on their bodies and set fire to their home has been killed in prison.Kenneth Thompson was found after an “attack” in his assigned housing unit in the Arizona State Prison Complex Eyman, in Florence, Arizona, on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.Officials said lifesaving measures were administered to the 38-year-old but he was pronounced dead just after 1pm.His death is now under investigation as an apparent homicide with two other inmates currently suspected...

