NBA

Nuggets' Austin Rivers (thumb) questionable on Saturday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (thumb) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets....

