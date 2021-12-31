Pollard returns to lead West Indies against England, Ireland

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Kieron Pollard is back from injury to captain West Indies for upcoming limited-overs series against England and Ireland.

West Indies hosts Ireland in three one-day internationals and a one-off T20 between Jan. 8-16 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, before playing England in five T20 internationals at Kensington Oval in Barbados from Jan. 22-30.

West Indies announced its squads Friday to take on England and Ireland.

“We have tried to maintain the general makeup of the squads from the Pakistan tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in,” West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said.

“COVID-19 has also played a part in the final makeup of the squad. The challenges in the next couple months are getting the young players in both squads to not only improve on their skills but maintain the attitude and desire we saw in Pakistan.”

Pollard missed the tour of Pakistan because of a hamstring injury at the T20 World Cup.

West Indies T20 squad against England and Ireland:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen (England only), Darren Bravo (England only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies ODI squad against Ireland:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

