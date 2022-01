In the world of collaboration, anything is possible. Now before the year is done, it is announced that Matt Cameron of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam teases a possible collaboration with Krist Novoselic, who is most known as the bassist of the legendary band, Nirvana. While both of them have had their own projects and collaborations in the last years, it is natural for performers in the same genres to somehow make their way to each other, appreciating their contribution to music. This is another example of how the grand design plays things out in time.

