NFL

Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRams defensive end Aaron Donald vividly remembers the last time he played the Ravens. It was on a Monday night in November and Baltimore completely dominated Los Angeles in every facet of the game. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens cruised to a 45-6 victory. Baltimore...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s brutally honest reaction to question about 3 turnovers in Rams’ win vs. Ravens

Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks

The Rams no longer have any starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, giving them all hands on deck for the first time since Week 13. After defeating the Vikings last weekend, the Rams are riding a four-game win streak into their final road contest of the regular season. With a game...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

Someone got a visit from Santa Claus and someone got a visit from the Grinch. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have rebounded from an 0-3 November to post a perfect 4-0 December. And at the same time, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have been given a lump of coal by going an imperfect 0-4 in this month of giving. In other words, this is a textbook battle between teams going in opposite directions. One has a Christmas glow to them, the other looks like it’s headed to the Land of Misfit Toys.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Rams players to watch vs. Ravens on Sunday

The month of December was extremely kind to the Los Angeles Rams, who have posted a 4-0 record in the past four weeks. That has them sitting at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and atop the NFC West. Next up on the schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Rams have not beaten since 2003.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams had six starters listed on the Thursday injury report, though just three of them were noted as non-participants. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson – who was limited on Wednesday – was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday after limping through yesterday's practice. Here's how...
NFL

