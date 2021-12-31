Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the Ravens are in desperate need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Once 8-3 and largely in charge of their own playoff destiny, the Ravens somehow went 0-for-December and now, at 8-7, are on the outside looking in at the postseason places. In other circumstances, the Ravens might be tempted to look ahead at their last game of the season, home to the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers (themselves still clinging to hope for the playoffs), but the Rams are 11-4 and are certainly intent on doing whatever they can to secure their highest possible playoff seeding. Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced since a limited appearance on Wednesday; if he plays, he will probably be limited by his right ankle injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO