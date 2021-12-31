ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few pundits see the Ravens upsetting the Rams in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc#Covid#Mds
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Missing From Thursday Practice, Huntley Off COVID-19 List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have two games left, and they need victories to save this season of uncertainty. After his first day of (limited) practice in more than two weeks Wednesday, Jackson was again missing from the field Thursday. Backup Tyler Huntley, along with defensive end Justin Madubuike, was sprung off the COVID-19 list Thursday and put back on the practice field. Jackson’s practice session Wednesday was far from full speed. He was seen moving with a noticeable limp from the right angle injury sustained in Cleveland. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman addressed Jackson’s ability to play Thursday. “I think it really comes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams had six starters listed on the Thursday injury report, though just three of them were noted as non-participants. Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson – who was limited on Wednesday – was downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday after limping through yesterday's practice. Here's how...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens vs. Rams scouting report for Week 17: Who has the edge?

The Ravens (8-7) badly need a win to boost their playoff odds, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find matchup advantages against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4 ). Here’s who has the edge in each phase:. Ravens passing game vs. Rams pass defense. The Ravens will go into another...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

How to Bet Ravens vs. Rams (NFL Week 17)

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and the Ravens are in desperate need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Once 8-3 and largely in charge of their own playoff destiny, the Ravens somehow went 0-for-December and now, at 8-7, are on the outside looking in at the postseason places. In other circumstances, the Ravens might be tempted to look ahead at their last game of the season, home to the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers (themselves still clinging to hope for the playoffs), but the Rams are 11-4 and are certainly intent on doing whatever they can to secure their highest possible playoff seeding. Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced since a limited appearance on Wednesday; if he plays, he will probably be limited by his right ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens studs and duds from crushing Week 17 loss to Rams

The Baltimore Ravens seem to be suffering from a particularly painful malady in 2021: close games that turn into heartbreaking losses. They lost to the Steelers by one. They lost to the Browns by two. They lost to the Packers by one. And now, the Ravens have lost to the...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 17? Fantasy injury update for Rams-Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues the past few seasons, but with a string of recent mediocre performances, a tough Week 17 matchup against the Rams, and an ankle injury that’s cost him the past two games, fantasy owners might want to keep him on their benches even if he’s active this week. Either way, it’s important to know whether he’s playing on Sunday, as Ravens’ backup Tyler Huntley might also be in start ’em, sit ’em decisions. That’s why we’ll be here with the latest injury updates throughout the morning on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy