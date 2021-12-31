Seahawks have very light final injury report ahead of Lions game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back DeAundre Alford for a visit per the NFL’s transaction wire from Wednesday. With the Lions down several pieces in their defensive backfield heading into the season’s final two games, this visit makes sense. Jerry Jacobs (ACL), Jeff Okudah (Achilles) and Amani Oruwariye (thumb) are lost for the season, with safety Will Harris taking over at outside cornerback, so exploring more depth is never a bad idea. Harris and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu started outside at cornerback last week, with undrafted rookie A.J. Parker holding things down in the slot. Converted safety Bobby Price and Mark Gilbert have filled some snaps at cornerback recently, highlighting the lack of depth.
Comments / 0