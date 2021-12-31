Seahawks have very light final injury report ahead of Lions game

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are heading west for the new year, drawing the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 action. It’s the first time during coach Pete Carroll’s tenure in Seattle that the Seahawks have lost double-digit games in a season. It’s also just the third time his team will miss the playoffs since taking over in 2011. Despite all of this, Russell Wilson remains under center, with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett running routes for the team’s disappointing passing attack. Linebacker Bobby Wagner sits in the middle of the defense, while familiar face Quandre Diggs is back at safety with Jamal Adams out for the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO