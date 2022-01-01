ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Orange Bowl CFP Recap: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

By Mike Griffith,
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
The No. 3-ranked Georgia football team dominated No. 2-ranked Michigan with its 34-11 win in the CFP Semifinal Orange Bowl December 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Bulldogs (13-1) punched their ticket to the CFP National Championship Game, where they will meet Alabama January 10...

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — There’s something about playing Michigan in the Orange Bowl that channels a different kind of energy in the Cook family. In 2016, then-Florida State running back Dalvin Cook gashed the Wolverines for more than 200 total yards in Miami. Five years later, his younger brother did almost the same thing to the same school on the same field.
Michigan State
Georgia State
Alabama State
GEORGIA STATE
GEORGIA STATE
ATLANTA, GA
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
NFL
NFL
