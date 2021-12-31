ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B launches new Reebok collection

By Will Lavin
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has released a second collection with Reebok inspired by her home city of New York at night. The rapper’s latest drop follows her ’90s-inspired collection ‘Summertime Fine’, which arrived earlier this year. Her new ‘Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime’ line comes...

www.nme.com

ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
State
New York State
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Considers Going Vegan After A Bad Stomach Virus

Cardi B says she wants to go vegan after recently dealing with a stomach virus. The Invasion Of Privacy rapper discussed what's holding her back on Twitter with fans, Sunday. "I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?" Cardi asked her followers on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
republic-online.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Beyoncé and adidas Launch “HALL OF IVY” Footwear And Apparel Collection

Outside of appearing in a number of “flashback” photographs on husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s birthday on December 4th, Beyoncé has maintained a relatively low profile in the second-half of 2021. Before the year closes, however, she’s raised an eyebrow or two as she’s appeared in campaign imagery for her “HALL OF IVY” footwear and apparel collection with adidas.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Cardi B
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Cardi B Says Kulture Is A Mini Version Of Herself

Celebrity kids can become just as famous as their parents. In fact, some even act just like their celebrity parents. Looks like 3-year-old Kuluture is following right in Cardi B’s steps when it comes to star power. Apparently, the mother and daughter love sharing the limelight. This Christmas, Cardi...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
CELEBRITIES
#Reebok#Rapper#City Of New York#Hitmaker
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
energy941.com

Cardi B’s Daughter Only Wants This For Christmas

Cardi B is extremely happy about finding out what her daughter, Kulture, wants for Christmas. Cardi tweeted, “All my baby want for Christmas is a yo-yo…I love that for me.”. Many of Cardi B’s followers found humor over Kulture’s wish list and even suggested that Cardi will go...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Launches New Creator Platform As Playboy's Creative Director

Cardi B has announced her inaugural initiative as Creative Director in Residence at Playboy: a new creator platform called CENTERFOLD, designed for “creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity.”. The 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share news of the platform, with a photo of her that details her...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looks to Her Hometown for Second Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B has reunited with Reebok for a second collaboration. Titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” the new collection was inspired by New York City at night and features an array of metallic sneakers in addition to apparel. The collaboration’s highlight is the five metallic Cardi...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Srikes a Pose with Daughter Kulture in Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

Cardi B and her daughter with Offset, Kulture Cephus, posed for a picture on the rapper’s story posted to Instagram yesterday. The performer and mom-of-one smiled for the camera in front of a full-length mirror, holding her daughter’s hand. The two were dressed warmly, showing off their looks for the day before heading out the door. Cardi B wore a black turtleneck for an added layer of warmth and a pair of black leggings. For outerwear, the rapper opted for a Gucci x The North Face jacket in green. The quilted puffer featured the famous Gucci monogram with a high, black...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Pharrell's adidas HU NMD S1 RYAT

Following recent releases of Pharrell x Humanrace Sičhona “Yellow” and “Black,” the American rapper changes things up as he creates his own iteration of the NMD S1, a silhouette he has promoted since its debut. Dubbed the HU NMD S1 RYAT, the newest addition to...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Lizzo Added A New Corset To Her Collection & The Style May Surprise You

A new celebrity obsession that’s on the rise is Gen Z-approved corsets. Trendsetters like Bella Hadid and Rihanna already demonstrated their love for the lingerie-inspired item with their endless street style outfits. Even actor Dakota Johnson recently wore a sheer boudoir bustier top to a movie premiere. Now, the celeb to declare that she’s the ultimate fashion queen in wearing these these form-fitting tops is Lizzo, who wore a corset to Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

