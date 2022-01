Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs chief Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact on Scottish football.The former winger left Martinez’s coaching staff to move to Easter Road on a three-and-a-half year deal this month.He spent three years with Belgium, helping them become the top-ranked nation in the world, and Martinez believes Maloney will thrive in Scotland.He told the PA news agency: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can change in the next 18 months because I know he can bring a different approach to Scottish football with the ideas of working in international football.“It’s going...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO