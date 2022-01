It’s been a stellar year for not just bitcoin, but for cryptocurrencies as a whole in 2021, with the entire market adding $1.5 trillion in value. The introduction of a bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF) from ProShares certainly had a hand in that rise, helping to provide a veil of legitimacy to the cryptocurrency space with traditional finance pundits. While it’s still trying to gain traction in traditional capital markets, institutional investor interest has grown exponentially with more money flowing into the space.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO