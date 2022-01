A new Battlefield 2042 leak has players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game ready to quit. The latest Battlefield game has been out for over a month, and it's been a messy several weeks for DICE and EA. Not only has Battlefield 2042 been plagued with bugs and performance issues, but it has content issues. On Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, and elsewhere, it's been highlighted how much content -- like basic features -- from previous installments is missing. Meanwhile, there's not a ton of content, to begin with, let alone compelling content. That said, while the game is making progress on the bugs and performance issues, there's no indication that its content issue is going to be resolved anytime soon.

