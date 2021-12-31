Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:31a 1 new machine groomed 51 - 51...

York County ski resort opens for the season

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season. While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.
Best Places to Find Snow Near Prescott This Winter

Although convenient for year-round living, Prescott’s relatively mild winters do not allow for much snow play. Thankfully, Arizona’s vast terrain is just a short drive from the quad cities and has plenty to play and explore this winter. Flagstaff. Arizona Snowbowl. Ski, shred, or sled, relax in the...
Alta Sierra Ski Resort is closed today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alta Sierra Ski Resort is closed today due to dangerous road conditions. The roads leading up to Alta Sierra have been hit with heavy snow and the resort does not want customers attempting to come up to the area, according to a tweet this morning. Alta Sierra plans to reopen tomorrow. […]
Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
Tahoe gifted with up to 9 feet of new snow at ski areas

Santa Claus came early to the Tahoe Sierra this season, gifting local ski resorts several feet of new snow from three storm systems that blanketed the area in a 5-day period. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported more than 9 feet of snow, with Kirkwood and Soda Springs reporting more than 6 feet of snow.
Day at the slopes at Shawnee ski area

SHAWNEE, Pa. — The winter chill is finally moving into our area which is great news for ski resorts and the folks who hit the slopes. Newswatch 16's Photojournalist Dan Turansky found people enjoying the day at Shawnee Ski Area in Monroe County. Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.
One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
Pomerelle Mountain Resort opens after this week’s snowfall

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Skiing is back in the South Hills for the 2021-2022 winter season. Pomerelle Mountain Resort opened its doors this year after seeing over two feet of snow since the beginning of this past week. This year will feature a new ticketing system to make ticket lines at the resort run more smoothly.
