ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ski Report

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 10 - 20 base 18 of...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

York County ski resort opens for the season

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season. While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.
YORK COUNTY, PA
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Ski industry

VADITO, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz is hitting the slopes at Sipapu Ski Resort. Our state's history with skiing is among the oldest in the American west. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz shows why the ski industry is a big part of...
TRAVEL
myrecordnewspaper.com

Winter recreation safety tips for outdoor adventurers

When on or near ice, always use extreme caution because there is no reliable way to test ice thickness. For more safety tips, including what to do if you fall through the ice, go to. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Fri#Chestnut Mountain
Newswatch 16

Day at the slopes at Shawnee ski area

SHAWNEE, Pa. — The winter chill is finally moving into our area which is great news for ski resorts and the folks who hit the slopes. Newswatch 16's Photojournalist Dan Turansky found people enjoying the day at Shawnee Ski Area in Monroe County. Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.
SHAWNEE ON DELAWARE, PA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. Tuesday working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. “Unfortunately, the tracks belonged to a bear,” deputies tweeted. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Tahoe region until Wednesday night with up to a foot of new snow expected. The challenging weather conditions from several days have led...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
explorebigsky.com

Hunted wolf tally hits 15 north of Yellowstone this winter

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that 15 wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter, where wolf trapping has yet to begin. Trapping practices will look differently this year after new legislation and other state regulations loosened wolf trapping and hunting regulations.
ANIMALS
ifiberone.com

Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
CHELAN, WA
The Guardian

Husky sledding, skiing and walking with wolves: 10 winter adventures to try around Britain

The Malvern Hills might not be the most obvious place for a dog-sledding adventure, but Arctic Quest, situated just outside Tewkesbury, offers thrilling rides and a chance to get fully involved with the pack. With only four people per session, visitors get plenty of hands-on time with the dogs, before learning how to “mush”, and embarking on a first brief ride. Once you’re feeling confident, the trails get longer and the dogs move faster, until you’re “mushing” at considerable speed. Afterwards, there’s a chance to swap stories over warming drinks around the campfire.
ANIMALS
WJON

2 Stearns Co. Snowmobilers Die in Montana Avalanche

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) -- Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County officials say a group of eight snowmobilers was riding near Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday. One of the men got stuck on a...
skyhinews.com

Bluebird Backcountry opens for the New Year

After being forced to delay the opening of Bluebird Backcountry, the human-powered and lift free ski resort near Kremmling opened Friday with a two foot blanket of fresh snow. Bluebird originally planned to open on Dec. 24, but delayed because of poor snow conditions. Mother Nature has since taken care of coating Bear Mountain with new powder.
KREMMLING, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy