Appellate court refuses to make Elgin hospital give ivermectin to patient

The Home Office will undergo a high court battle over a HIV patient who was denied life-saving treatment while being held in an immigration detention centre for over two weeks, The Independent can reveal.The 42-year-old man, who was awaiting deportation to Jamaica, is reliant upon daily medication to manage his condition, while the dosages for his other ailments, including schizophrenia and depression, were also reduced by staff at Colnbrook Immigration Centre.Duncan Lewis has brought the claim against the government, arguing that their client was subjected to false imprisonment by the Home Office for 17 days which sought to do so...
