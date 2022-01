Tyson Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum says WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman told them they can forget Dillian Whyte and pursue other fights.Fury and Whyte were due to face each other in March 2022 but demands from Whyte’s camp could see it called off. Whyte has reportedly asked for £7.5million for the bout.Arum told IFL: “They want $10million (£7.5m) but we want to guarantee them $5.5m (£4.1m) plus a percentage. But they said ‘you have to start at eight figures, you have to start at ten million’.“They are being very greedy, especially in the age of the pandemic where you...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO