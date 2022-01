Yes indeed, 49ers faithful. It has been some time (far too long) since I had somebody riding shotgun in the Silverado, talking 49ers football. I know, what took me so long, right? Well in all honesty, though there is no such thing as a “right time,” I wanted to wait until the “best” time to take this ride. And what better time, than on a ride home to Levi’s Stadium, to what looks to be the second career start of rookie Trey Lance? That said, welcome to or back to the Silverado, as always, I appreciate you riding with me. Time is precious, so I definitely appreciate yours.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO