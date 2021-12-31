Green Bay Packers 2021 Year in Review

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The year that was 2021 started with the Green Bay Packers losing in the NFC Championship Game and started with the Packers in position to earn the No. 1 seed for a second consecutive year.

It’s been an unforgettable year for the Packers as they pursue their elusive 14th NFL championship. They blew a chance to get to the Super Bowl on their home turf and endured a rocky offseason with Aaron Rodgers but once again are one of the best teams in the NFL. In between, they successfully navigated a salary-cap crisis, convinced Rodgers to return, were destroyed in the season opener against New Orleans, got hit by COVID and evolved into one of the league’s powerhouses once again despite injuries to key players.

The Packers are 12-3 with two games remaining in the regular season. If they beat Minnesota on Sunday night and win at Detroit next week, they’ll earn the coveted top seed – a prize that comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage. Of course, they had that advantage last year, but any home games this time will have about 10 times as many fans.

“I think right now there’s a lot of ball left in front of us, and if we look any further than the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has beaten us the last two times we’ve played them, then we’re not focused on the right things,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “As far as the home field’s concerned, I do think it’s going to be a tremendous advantage. You’re talking about a year that’s totally different with packed stadiums. I don’t know what our attendance was for our playoff games last season, but it certainly is more impactful. I thought our crowd did an outstanding job the other night of being loud and really supporting our team, and that brings a lot of energy, a lot of positive energy, and I think it definitely translates to success on the field.”

Enjoy a photo-filled look back at the highs and lows of 2021.

Green Bay Packers Year in Review

Here's the story of the Green Bay Packers' 2021.

Jan. 2: The Packers placed All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. Arguably the best offensive lineman in the NFL suffered a torn ACL at practice on New Year’s Eve. Had he been healthy, would the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have recorded five sacks and defeated the Packers in the NFC Championship Game? Probably not but we’ll never know.

Jan. 16: The Packers beat the Rams 32-18 in the divisional playoffs. With 7,439 in attendance, the Packers clinched the game on Aaron Rodgers’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard midway through the fourth quarter. The touchdown came just a few plays after Rodgers recovered AJ Dillon’s fumble. “I’m definitely a little emotional, just thinking about what we've been through,” Rodgers said. “It got me emotional with the crowd out there today.”

Jan. 23: Aaron Rodgers finally got a home game for the NFC Championship after losing at Seattle in 2014, Atlanta in 2016 and San Francisco in 2019. It didn’t matter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 in front of 7,772 fans who made as much noise as possible by pounding cardboard signs into the metal bleachers. Tom Brady threw three interceptions but the Packers couldn’t take advantage. Trailing 31-23 late in the fourth quarter, coach Matt LaFleur opted for a 26-yard field goal rather than keeping the offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal at the 8. The Bucs ran out the clock on Kevin King’s jersey-tugging pass interference.

After the game, Rodgers acknowledged his uncertain future and even thanked reporters – a strong hint that he wasn’t sure if he’d be back for 2021. “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business. It’s really tough to get to this point. Really, really tough, especially with there being only one bye week in the playoffs. It’s a grind just to get to this point. And that makes the finality of it all kind of hit you like a ton of bricks. That’s why it’s a gutting feeling in your stomach. Ugh.”

Feb. 6: Aaron Rodgers won his third MVP after leading the NFL in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, interception percentage and passer rating – a feat done only once over the last 80 seasons.

“Obviously, growing up and being a big Niners fan first, but then a big Favre fan once Joe (Montana) and Steve retired, watching Brett do it three straight years in the ‘90s was incredible, and something that will probably never be done again,” Rodgers said on Favre’s SiriusXM NFL Radio show.

“I mean, legitimately. To be able to dominate like that for an extended time and to win three in a row is just kind of unheard of. To be able to join that group would be really special. And a lot of times people will talk about, like, ‘I don’t want to talk about awards,’ or whatnot. I just don’t really subscribe to that. We’re competitors first, and getting recognition for what we do is special and it feels good. To be able to win that for a third time, (it) would be really special to join that group of names.”

March 14: Having dug his way out of a mammoth salary-cap hole, general manager Brian Gutekunst scraped up enough money to re-sign Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract that included a $13 million signing bonus. “I feel like this is a perfect fit for me,” said Jones, who would have been the top available running back in free agency. “I’ve been in this offense. I know what comes with it. I know my teammates here, and we feel like we have unfinished business, so I just feel like it was the right fit for me.” In his first four seasons, Jones tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns and 11th with 3,364 rushing yards, and ranked among the NFL’s all-time leaders with his 5.17-yard average. This year, he’s topped 1,000 scrimmage yards and reached 10 scrimmage touchdowns for a third consecutive year.

March 23: The Packers re-signed cornerback Kevin King. He had a strong season in 2019, the only season of his career in which he stayed relatively healthy, but gave up two touchdowns in the championship game. With minimal interest in free agency, King stayed with a one-year, $5 million deal that included four void years to decrease his cap hit. Entering Sunday night’s game against Minnesota, he’s played only 29 percent of the defensive snaps with one interception and three passes defensed.

March 24: The “Big Dog,” Marcedes Lewis, was re-signed to bring blocking and leadership. It was a two-year deal worth $8 million that included two void years for accounting purposes. He’s caught 23 passes this season – five less than his combined total from 2018 through 2020. At age 37, Lewis is the NFL’s oldest tight end. His 27-game starts streak is the longest at the position. “I feel like I’m a secret weapon, just in case,” Lewis said. “It’s team-first for me. If I have to put a guy on his neck so ‘33’ can score a touchdown, then I’m going to put that dude on his neck so Aaron Jones can get in the end zone.”

April 29: Just hours before the NFL Draft started, word broke of Aaron Rodgers’ fractured relationship with the Packers. Sensing no commitment from the franchise, Rodgers reportedly wanted out of Green Bay, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

Meanwhile, the Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes with their first-round pick. While he’s struggled here and there, Stokes has had a strong rookie season.

June 9: During Day 2 of the mandatory minicamp, De’Vondre Campbell walked out of the Hutson Center with a No. 59 jersey draped over his shoulder. A 70-game starter in five seasons, Campbell wound up being one of the great free-agent signings in the NFL. The Packers gave him a one-year, $2 million contract that included four void years for accounting purposes. He ranks 55th among off-the-ball linebackers in annual salary but has posted elite production. “He’s playing at a really high level, a Pro Bowl level, in my opinion,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been a great addition to this football team, and I’ve just got so much respect for him. He’s just been everything that we could ever want in a player and then some.”

July 27: After a tumultuous offseason filled with all sorts of rumors and speculation, Aaron Rodgers arrived at training camp for his 14th season as the team’s starting quarterback. As part of a restructured contract to create cap space, the team agreed to void the 2023 season, his final year under contract, and would “review” the status of the 2022 season after the upcoming season. That set the stage for a “Last Dance” scenario.

July 28: On Day 1 of camp, Aaron Rodgers aired his list of grievances. “I just have to focus on this season. To be in my 17th season is really special. I don’t take that for granted. I’m not a victim here at all, I just want to reiterate that. I’ve been paid a ton of money by this organization. I’m so thankful to be a starter here for my 14th season. Not many guys have the opportunity to do that. So, I don’t feel like anything has been done to me. It’s a business. It’s an incredible opportunity to play this game. But it’s a tough business, too, though, and this is part of it. I totally get that point and that’s not lost on me. That’s why I’m just going to enjoy this season like I did last year, have the right perspective, and then make decisions at the end of the season.”

July 28: The Packers acquired Randall Cobb from the Texans for a sixth-round draft pick. General manager Brian Gutekunst made clear the trade was done for Aaron Rodgers. “We’re always going to do what we think is best for the Green Bay Packers, and that is for the Green Bay Packers as a whole,” he said. “And sometimes when you isolate it, it may not look that way, but when it incorporates other things like your quarterback and things like that, then it becomes what’s best for the Green Bay Packers.” Rodgers was right. Cobb has caught 28-of-39 targets and generally delivered when the Packers needed him. Against the Rams, he provided a big chunk of the first-half offense by catching 4-of-5 balls for 95 yards and one touchdown. He scored two touchdowns apiece against Pittsburgh and Arizona, the latter coming with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of the lineup. Cobb was designated for return from injured reserve on Thursday following core-muscle surgery.

Aug. 31: The Packers sent a sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for punter Corey Bojorquez and a seventh-round pick. Bojorquez has been phenomenal, ranking among the league leaders in net average until a December debacle against Chicago.

Sept. 12: After keeping almost all its starters in bubble wrap for the preseason, Green Bay looked totally ill-prepared in its 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season-opening game in Jacksonville. It was a rough one for us. Offensively, we were bad. Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field.” Those silver-lining messages were right. The Buccaneers were whacked 38-3 by the Saints last season but won the Super Bowl. Green Bay’s championship odds plunged from +1000 to +1400 after the game but it's a prime championship contender heading into the playoffs.

Sept. 17: Za’Darius Smith was placed on injured reserve. Dogged by a back injury, Smith practiced just once during training camp and gave it a go during the season-opening loss to the Saints. Smith eventually had back surgery. At this point, the odds seem against him playing for the Packers again this season – or, perhaps, ever again.

Sept. 20: The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17 to improve to 1-1. They trailed 17-14 at halftime but righted the ship to their season by dominating the second half to kick-start a seven-game winning streak. Aaron Jones scored four touchdowns. “Sometimes, it just takes one play,” Rodgers said. For Green Bay, it was a 50-yard completion to Davante Adams on a third-and-12 to start the third quarter.

Sept. 26: Mason Crosby made a 51-yard field goal as time expired as the Packers beat the 49ers 30-28. Starting at their 25 with 37 seconds remaining, Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for gains of 25 and 17 yards to set up the winning kick. “Celebrating with the guys in the end zone, seeing that energy and feeling that juice is what it's all about,” Crosby said. “And then carrying on into the locker room and guys pouring water all over my head and on everybody, that's what this game is all about. It was really special.”

Oct. 3: All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander delivered a jarring blow to the Steelers’ punishing rookie running back, Najee Harris. Alexander made a key stop on fourth-and-4 but suffered a shoulder injury. Alexander and the Packers opted against surgery, and he’s got a chance to return for the playoffs. He was activated off injured reserve on Thursday. “When we get him back full-time, it’s a great problem to have when you’re throwing a Pro Bowler into the mix,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Thursday. “We’ll just keep taking it day by day, but he had a really good today. Just running around, we were in pads, so it’s just great to hate to have him back.”

Oct. 6: The Patriots announced they were going to part ways with former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Having just lost Jaire Alexander, the Packers were in but the Panthers, with more salary-cap space, acquired him for a sixth-round pick. Shortly after that transaction was announced, the Packers announced they had signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off Arizona’s practice squad. Douglas has been nothing short of magnificent. Making his Packers debut off the bench at Chicago in Week 6, Douglas is fourth in the NFL with five interceptions. Two of them were game-saving plays: at Arizona in Week 8 and against Cleveland in Week 16. “When you see what he’s about now, I think it’s pretty safe to say he’s a superstar at the cornerback position,” receiver Davante Adams said. “He’s a great dude more than anything, man. Humble. I can’t say enough about that dude. He’s a joy to be around and, obviously, a hell of a player, too.”

Oct. 10: Green Bay beat Cincinnati 25-22 in overtime on Mason Crosby’s 49-yarder with 1:55 remaining in overtime. Crosby, who was perfect on field goals in 2020 and off to a perfect start in 2021 to extend his streak to 27 in a row, missed three consecutive field goals but the Packers survived because Evan McPherson missed two field goals. Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. It was the fifth straight win by the Packers but the start of a lengthy slump for Crosby.

“I said, ‘Mo, is he going to make it?’” Aaron Rodgers said of special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton. “He said, ‘Hell, yeah, he’s going to make it.’ I said, ‘Let’s kick it then.’ He was confident. I was confident. I ended up standing way down on the end. The first couple, I was more toward the middle of the team. So, maybe the good juju’s down on the end, so I’m going to make sure I’m down on the end for future game-winning kicks.”

Nov. 3: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was placed on the COVID list, meaning he wouldn’t play at the Kansas City Chiefs a few days later. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers’ explanation of why he misled the public about his vaccination status, and his vaccination comments, in general, set off a firestorm that continues today.

Oct. 25: The Packers placed receiver Davante Adams on the COVID list.

Oct. 26: The Packers placed receiver Allen Lazard on the COVID list.

Oct. 28: Without Adams, Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), the Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season, 24-21. Rasul Douglas’ end-zone interception clinched the victory. Tight end Robert Tonyan, however, suffered a torn ACL and missed the rest of the season.

Nov. 7: With Jordan Love getting the start, the Packers lost 13-7 at Kansas City. Other than one fourth-quarter drive, Love had a miserable game: 19-of-34 passing for 190 yards with one touchdown vs. one interception. From the big-picture perspective, will his performance have any impact on the team’s decision with Rodgers? Love looked totally overwhelmed by the moment. In his defense, the pass protection was bad, the field position was mostly terrible and the special teams were of no help.

As usual when things go poorly, coach Matt LaFleur took the blame for Love’s struggles. “The environment, the amount of pressure, the hits he took, standing in there and still delivering the ball and giving us an opportunity at the end of the game, he showed a lot of resilience. And that's a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Nov. 10: In what seemed like a piece of major news, Green Bay activated five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. Having practiced for three weeks, coach Matt LaFleur left the door open for Bakhtiari to start that week vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov. 12: On the Friday before the Packers faced the Seahawks, Bakhtiari did not practice. Ultimately, he had a second procedure done on his left knee in hopes of getting him back for the stretch run.

Nov. 14: Aaron Rodgers returned from the COVID list on Saturday and helped beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Rodgers, playing without practicing and with a broken toe, had a good game but the defense dominated. Green Bay became the first team to post a shutout against a team coming off its bye in a decade. “First and foremost, it's hard to shut out anybody, but then when you got a guy that can extend who has the pedigree and everything that he has done, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and everything, that's a tough task,” said safety Adrian Amos, whose three breakups included two deep shots in the waning moments.

Nov. 21: Elgton Jenkins was a Pro Bowler at left guard in 2020. In 2021, he showed he was more than just one of the best guards in the NFL. Having replaced David Bakhtiari at left tackle, he proved he was one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, period. “I feel like I’m the type of person that I can only get beat if I do something to beat me,” Jenkins said. “The person that lined up ahead of me, I don’t feel like they can do anything spectacular to beat me no matter what position I play. The only way how I can get beat is if I beat myself, basically.” However, during the fourth quarter of the loss at Minnesota, Jenkins suffered a torn ACL. Given the late date of the injury, the Packers might not have him for the start of the 2022 season – a big one for Jenkins as he enters his final year under contract.

Dec. 12: Right tackle Billy Turner suffered a knee injury during the first half against Chicago. The Packers hope he can return this season but the injury left the Packers without four-fifths of their preferred starting line for the stretch run.

Dec. 15: David Bakhtiari surprised coach Matt LaFleur by returning to practice. He practiced all three days before the game at Baltimore but his latest comeback appears to have hit another snag. He hasn’t practiced since Dec. 17 and on Friday – the one-year anniversary of tearing his ACL – Bakhtiari has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Yosh Nijman will make his eighth start and might be the blind-side protector the rest of the season.

Dec. 19: Green Bay survived at the Baltimore Ravens 31-30 when Eric Stokes and Darnell Savage combined to break up a two-point play with 42 seconds remaining. The Packers led 31-17 in the fourth quarter but had to survive backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s comeback.

Dec. 25: Facing Baker Mayfield meant a Merry Christmas for the Packers. Mayfield threw four interceptions, including one to Rasul Douglas with 43 seconds remaining that clinched a 24-22 win. Green Bay improved to 30-0 in regular-season games when winning the turnover battle but needed to finish plus-4 to beat the Browns. Aaron Rodgers broke Brett Favre’s franchise record with his 443rd touchdown pass and took the lead in the race for his fourth MVP. But, for the second consecutive week, the inability to slam the door on an outmanned foe caused a lot of heartburn.

Dec. 29: Aaron Rodgers spoke about his future. Importantly, his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst has improved, perhaps opening the door a bit further for Rodgers’ return for 2022 and beyond. “There will be a lot of things that I’ll weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn’t mean I’m thinking about elsewhere. The things that I’ve said about the team this year, about Brian’s and I’s relationship, has been heartfelt and genuine. I do appreciate a lot of the things that I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me. I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.”

Dec. 31: Aaron Rodgers practiced for the Packers and Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID. So, in the first big calendar-year event of 2022, it will be Rodgers vs. Sean Mannion as the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.