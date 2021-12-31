Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+0.95%

inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

-0.39%

fell 0.39% to $135.40, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

-0.66%

fell 0.66% to $224.97, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

-0.38%

fell 0.38% to $58.25. Trading volume (6.7 M) remained 5.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.