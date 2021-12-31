ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-1.14%

slipped 1.14% to $3,334.34 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $438.74 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as eBay Inc.

EBAY,

-0.42%

fell 0.42% to $66.50, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-0.92%

fell 0.92% to $2,897.04, and Walmart Inc.

WMT,

+1.06%

rose 1.06% to $144.69. Trading volume (2.4 M) remained 875,756 below its 50-day average volume of 3.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

