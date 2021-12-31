ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Apple Inc.

slipped 0.35% to $177.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Apple Inc. closed $4.56 below its 52-week high ($182.13), which the company reached on December 13th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp.

fell 0.88% to $336.32, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

fell 0.92% to $2,897.04, and International Business Machines Corp.

fell 0.19% to $133.66. Trading volume (61.6 M) remained 30.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 91.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
Benzinga

This FAANG Stock Emerged As The Winner For 2021 — And It Isn't Apple

The FAANGs, which command a combined market capitalization of a whopping $7.8 trillion, are five high-profile companies that dominate the U.S. tech sector. The acronym stands for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG).
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 68% That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar in 2022

Offerpad is projected to grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 82% by the end of 2022. It's making more gross profit per home sold than competitor Zillow did at its peak. One Wall Street firm predicts a stock-price surge in 2022. Let's be clear: Any stock that collapses...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

While the music played, investors kept dancing, paraphrasing a line from former Citigroup C, -0.07%. Purchasers of U.S. stocks have danced to the tune of a record rise for the broad-market S&P 500 index in 2021 and are eager to glean clues on what follows in the coming year which many expect to be filled with uncertainty even if pandemic worries begin to ebb.
