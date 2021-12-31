Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-1.27%

shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.61%

falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

+0.66%

rose 0.66% to $185.30, General Motors Co.

GM,

+0.86%

rose 0.86% to $58.63, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

+0.74%

rose 0.74% to $28.45. Trading volume (13.4 M) remained 15.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 28.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.