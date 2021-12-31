ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWyW7_0da9nVPY00
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.72%

sank 0.72% to $171.07 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a six-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $8.85 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

-2.24%

fell 2.24% to $406.19, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-0.65%

fell 0.65% to $76.64, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+1.11%

rose 1.11% to $59.05. Trading volume (4.4 M) remained 3.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

