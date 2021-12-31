ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago
Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

-0.09%

dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-0.08%

fell 0.08% to $158.35, Citigroup Inc.

C,

-0.07%

fell 0.07% to $60.39, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

-0.25%

fell 0.25% to $47.98. Trading volume (23.3 M) remained 20.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 43.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Related
Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
Motley Fool

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
