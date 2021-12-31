ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

-0.33%

slid 0.33% to $299.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.26%

falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.16%

falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. The stock's fall snapped a seven-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $2.65 short of its 52-week high ($301.65), which the company achieved on December 30th.

Trading volume (2.9 M) remained 1.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

