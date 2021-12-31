ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over, New Jersey

By Craig Allen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Please party responsibly, tonight. Don't drink and drive. It sounds trite, but it's true. Call for a ride (Uber and Lyft...

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

