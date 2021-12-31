ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaysean Paige Signs with the Pistons

By Christopher Hall
 1 day ago

On New Year's Eve, the Detroit Pistons announced they have signed former West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige to a 10-day contract, using a hardship exception with eight Pistons players currently in health and safety protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXwmw_0da9kHTf00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Paige has spent this season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 PPG on 45.5% from the field, including 36.6% from three-point range in 14 games (26.2 MPG) for Boston's G League affiliate.

Prior to this season, Paige has played for teams in Germany, North Macedonia, England, Hungary, and Puerto Rico. He also had a previous stint with Maine during the 2019/20 campaign.

In his two-year career at West Virginia, Paige averaged 9.7 points per game. He averaged 13.7 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season.

