Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over, New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some workers in the Tri-State Area who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paychecks in the new year. In New York, the minimum wage will go up by 70 cents to $13.20 per hour. In New Jersey, it will increase by $1 to $13 an hour. The minimum wage is also going up in 19 other states in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO