NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who got their first win beyond regulation this season after losing the first six. Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots to help New York improve to 3-0-1 in the last four games overall, and 4-0-1 at home after losing the first seven (0-5-2) at the new $1.1 billion UBS Arena.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO