ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Year in Review: Home and Prosumer Coffee Grinders

By Howard Bryman
eugenedailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a topsy turvy year for high-end home...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Dialing It In: How to Make the Absolute Best Pour-Over Coffee at Home

Originally Posted On: https://viewthevibe.com/dialing-it-in-how-to-make-the-absolute-best-pour-over-coffee-at-home/. Do you consider yourself a serious coffee drinker?. After all, there’s really nothing better than a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, or any time of day for that matter. And yet not everyone understands how to make the ultimate cup of joe.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

7 best milk frothers to make a proper coffee at home

As lockdown cracks on, we’re sure we’re not alone in sorely missing our favourite coffee shops. While some cafes are still open for takeaway, lockdown guidance advises that everyone stay local, which means those of us without a cafe round the corner will need to DIY a “proper coffee”.Traditional coffee purists may focus on the quality of the bean or espresso machine, but for some of us, the enjoyment is all in the perfect, luxurious foam. And this is the part that’s impossible to replicate without a good bit of kit.Creamy, dense and with the smallest bubbles, any barista will...
FOOD & DRINKS
Android Headlines

Brew Your Coffee At Home With The $120 Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

Amazon has a great sale on the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker right now, bringing it down to just $119.99. That’s going to save you $30 off of the regular retail price here. Note: This product will not arrive in time for Christmas. The Keurig K-Supreme uses the new MultisStream...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Grinder#Food Drink#Review Home#Prosumer Coffee Grinders
bigrapidsnews.com

It's the most wonderful time of year... for coffee

As frigid weather tightens its grip on Midland, there are local stops to help keep you warm and energized. The city limits of Midland contain a plethora of coffee and tea shops for residents to either sample or make part of their daily routines. Here is a list of some local coffee and tea shops in Midland and what they have to offer right now.
MIDLAND, MI
The Independent

10 best bean-to-cup coffee machines for cafe-quality drinks at home

The connection between the humble coffee bean and the shot of espresso in your cup has significantly shortened with the advent of bean-to-cup machines. These machines are rapidly gaining in popularity thanks to the fact that they can deliver fresh ground espresso, and a range of other preparations, at the touch of a button (or three), without you having to separately grind the beans and then extract the espresso using a stovetop or other machine.The popularity surge might also have something to do with the fact that they have an eco-advantage over the current crop of capsule coffee machines, because...
FOOD & DRINKS
13abc.com

Free coffee at Ohio Turnpike plazas to ring in the new year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is offering free coffee at some service plazas to celebrate the new year. The promotion runs from 10:00 p.m. ET on NYE and runs until 7:00 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day. Each traveler can receive one cup of free coffee. The...
TOLEDO, OH
dailycoffeenews.com

21 New Coffee Shops This Year: Eastern United States

For many coffee retailers, the hope for 2021 was for some kind of “return to normalcy.” Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. What the year brought instead was heightened creativity — both from fresh upstarts identifying and filling new holes in the retail landscape, and longstanding coffee companies offering the comfort of industry experience and brand familiarity.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mychamplainvalley.com

Stewart’s offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is offering free cups of hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close on December 31. This applies for any size and any flavor of coffee. Flavors include:. House blend. Decaf. Richer Roast. French Vanilla. Hazelnut. Maple French Toast. Blueberry Crumble. Limited...
RESTAURANTS
news9.com

Tulsa Business 'Fulton Street Books & Coffee' Celebrates 1.5 Years Of Business

A Tulsa business is celebrating a year and a half of being open. The owner says Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick-and-mortar bookstore in the city. The business has the best of both worlds. You can pick out a book from the bookstore, walk next door, curl up with a cup of coffee and all the books support diverse voices. Onikah Asamoa-Caesar opened Fulton Street Books and Coffee in June 2020 shortly after her 2-year-old daughter Hadassah was born.
TULSA, OK
kentreporter.com

Java Burn Review: New Year Weight Loss Results with Healthy Coffee Additive?

With the world gradually commencing back up, most people are looking to lose those pounds gained during the lockdown. Weight gain is a serious issue. We all know that it was not easy staying at home for such a long time as there was no accessibility to the gym and outdoor games during the lockdown. In this body-obsessed world, we all are trying to lose weight to reach a particular body shape. All we want is fast results without restricting our favorite foods,
WEIGHT LOSS
auburn-reporter.com

Java Burn Review – Ingredients That Work? Weight Loss Coffee Results?

If you want those pounds to keep on dropping, while simultaneously piling up on muscle mass – then the Java Burn is your kind of supplement. This ultra-charger is all you need to get a kick of the day! Java Burn consists of only natural ingredients that help boost your metabolism and encourage weight loss at the same time.
WEIGHT LOSS
tucson.com

After 38 years, this popular Tucson coffee shop has closed for good

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jo Schneider resisted the urge to shutter her longtime Tucson diner, Bentley's House of Coffee & Tea, even though the restaurant was temporarily closed and she still had to pay rent on the building at 1730 E. Speedway. But on Wednesday, Dec. 29,...
TUCSON, AZ
98.3 The KEY

Tiny Kennewick Home Will Cost You $300 a Month, So Why Are You Renting?

Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.
KENNEWICK, WA
hackaday.com

Blender? No, Grinder

[Leandro Felipe] is no stranger to the dirty hack, and this video of his conversion of a blender into a handheld rotary grinding tool is no exception. (Embedded below.) But the end result is something pretty useful — a lighter and more maneuverable rotary grinder that’s got a lot more grunt to boot.
ELECTRONICS
estesparknews.com

League Of Women Voters Zoom Coffee Features Stanley Home Museum

Join the Zoom Coffee on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. This time we will go “Behind the Scenes” with RJ Lara, Executive Director of the Stanley Home Museum & Education Center. He will present, “Comfort, Convenience, Aesthetic: The Evolution of Flora & F.O. Stanley’s Rockside Residence.”
POLITICS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Twitter Is Cracking Up Over McDonald's 2022 Restaurant Sign

In 2021, we saw several of our favorite food brands take to social media to provide some much-needed comedic relief. Some examples included restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bell participating in the hilarious Twitter "red flags" trend, as well as Burger King tweeting its "hot take" on its crown-shaped chicken nuggets. One fast food giant's social media team, however, often takes the cake when it comes to funny posts: that of McDonald's.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy