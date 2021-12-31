ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Politicians Are Crooks: A Quick Take On Corruption In Argentina

By Agustino Fontevecchia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important segment of society believes certain “truths” regarding the political system without ever questioning them. The “axiom” that all politicians are corrupt is among the most widespread, factual evidence isn’t necessary. While such a general statement is almost impossible to prove, it reflects a generalized feeling of dissatisfaction with the...

Business Insider

Chile elects 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric to the presidency, making him one of the world's youngest leaders

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric's platform focused on radical reforms to address inequality. Boric's opponent, José Antonio Kast, conceded only 90 minutes after polls had closed. During his presidency, Boric aims to raise taxes on the rich and create a greener economy. Chileans elected 35-year-old Gabriel Boric as their next...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Chile turns leftward with election of its youngest-ever president

Former student protest leader Gabriel Boric has defeated conservative Jose Antonio Kast in Chile's presidential election, becoming the nation's youngest leader in modern times. Kast conceded defeat on Sunday with Boric holding a sizable lead - at around 55% to 45% -- with more than two-thirds of the votes counted....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

El Salvador re-elects attorney general who fed friction with U.S.

SAN SALVADOR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday re-elected Rodolfo Delgado to serve for three more years as attorney general, despite U.S. concerns about his appointment and his decision to end a U.S.-backed anti-corruption accord. In May, Delgado was appointed by lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling...
POLITICS
AFP

Venezuela or Europe: What kind of leftist is Chile's new president?

Despite being branded a "communist" by his critics, Chile's left-wing president-elect Gabriel Boric has always pointed to Europe as the inspiration for the "social welfare" state he wants to create. Chile is one of the world's most unequal countries, where the top one percent hold more than a quarter of the wealth, according to the ECLAC UN agency. The incomes of the richest are 25 times those of the poorest, according to the OECD group of developed economies among which Chile is listed as the second-most unequal in terms of household disposable income. The rich-poor gulf was one of the sparks for a violent uprising in 2019 that left dozens dead and rocked the economy and political establishment.
AMERICAS
Reuters

Argentina hits daily record of 42,032 new coronavirus cases

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argentina reached a daily record of new coronavirus on Wednesday with 42,032 people testing positive, according to the government, surpassing the previous all-time high of 41,080 cases registered in May. The Health Ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 deaths occurred from the virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Portugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s opposition Social Democrats narrowed the gap behind Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s Socialist Party in an opinion poll released on Thursday, a month before a snap parliamentary election. The poll by ICS/ISCTE pollsters published by Expresso newspaper put Costa’s centre-left party on 38%, down two...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican officials dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the country's south near the Guatemalan border on Thursday, government officials and Reuters witnesses said. Many of the migrants, some families with children, had been waiting in Tapachula camp for months, which some described asa "prison"...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Reuters

Migration to U.S. empties Venezuela's once-booming oil capital

MARACAIBO, Venezuela Dec 23 (Reuters) - It took accountant Anibal Pirela six days of travel and $7,000 to reach Austin, Texas from Maracaibo, the capital of Venezuela's once-flourishing western oil state of Zulia. Pirela traveled with his four-year-old son Daniel, joining a flood of emigrants emptying neighborhoods in Zulia, the...
IMMIGRATION
TravelNoire

Haitians Seeking Asylum In Tapachula, Mexico Are Fighting Racism In 'Open Air Prison'

Haitians currently living in Tapachula, a city in Chiapas state in Mexico, have denounced acts of discrimination and racism in an ‘open air prison’. During a conference organized by the Tapachula Haitian Refugees Association, or Asociación de Refugiados Hatianos en Tapachula in Spanish, they demanded for a solution to the immigration difficulties that they face daily.
IMMIGRATION

