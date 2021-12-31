ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Remembering Obama’s 2012 Birthday Tribute To Betty White

By Abena Agyeman-Fisher and NewsOne Staff
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwTaz_0da9XCfT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qChy_0da9XCfT00

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


B etty White, the last remaining Golden Girl, passed away on New Year’s Eve a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. A timeless icon who brought joy to millions in over 80 years in show business including television.

White transcended time, with her comedic charm entertaining multiple generations. Ask any Black person born in the late 1970s or early 1980s about shows they watched with their grandmothers, and they might very well respond “The Golden Girls.” Running from 1985 to 1992, watching “The Golden Girls” was a ritual for many.

In her later years, White’s popularity took a new level as she took on roles defying the expectations of what an older woman should be or act like. For many people, she reminded them of their own grandmothers and great-aunts smart as a whip, cheeky and biting her tongue for no one.

Some social media users noted that the news of White’s passing triggered feelings about the loss of another legend Cicely Tyson. Tyson died at the beginning of the year. Ruthless and unforgiving, 2021 pulled no punches.

One way to honor and celebrate White is to remember the many ways she made us smile. Hulu announced earlier this month that it would stream “The Golden Girls” spinoff starring White and McClenahan “The Golden Palace” in honor of her birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKT0P_0da9XCfT00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Back in 2012, former President Barack Obama struck pure comedic gold with a short skit wishing White a happy 90th birthday. Sitting in the Oval Office, President Obama writes a congratulatory note to White:

Dear Betty,

You look so fantastic and full of energy, I can’t believe you’re 90 years old. In fact, I don’t believe it. That’s why I’m writing to ask if you will be willing to produce a copy of your long-form birth certificate. Thanks. Happy birthday, no matter how old you are.

Shortly afterward, “The Golden Girls” theme song cuts on and the President is seen putting a framed picture of White on his desk and then gently rocking out to the theme music.

Check out the hilarious video below:

White visited the White House, meeting the president later that year. Despite joking that she might run for president, White endorsed Obama ahead of her visit.

SEE ALSO:

Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

The Remarkable Reinvention Of Wesley Snipes – How Much Is He Worth Now?

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="4266937" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Betty White
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Special Will Still Screen at Movie Theaters

Following the death of Betty White Friday, the planned one-night-only 100th birthday special at movie theaters nationwide will still take place on January 17th, which would have been the beloved Golden Girls actress’ 100th birthday. Originally titled Betty White: 100 Years Young, the Fathom Events screening is now billed as Betty White: A Celebration, the producers of the documentary announced Friday following news of White’s death at the age of 99. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and...
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli joined the ranks of heartfelt social media tributes by posting one of her own with the late actress Betty White on Friday. Bertinelli, who’s mom to Wolf Van Halen, took to her Instagram account (wolfiesmom) and paid tribute to her former co-star. For six seasons, the two worked together on TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Five things you didn't know about Betty White

There are some thing you may not know about beloved TV actress Betty White. On Friday, Betty White reportedly died at age 99, just days before her 100th birthday. Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Betty White.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES
Glamour

Betty White Has Died at 99 Years Old

Betty White, the legendary actor and comedian, has died just a few weeks ahead of her 100th birthday. White passed away in her home on December 31, according to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ. The actor is likely best known for playing Rose Nylund in the 1985 series The...
CELEBRITIES
WEHT/WTVW

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Valerie Bertinelli, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars React to Betty White’s Death at Age 99: ‘Thanks for the Laughs’

An outpouring of grief. After Betty White‘s death at age 99, tons of celebrities shared their memories of the beloved actress. Valerie Bertinelli, who starred alongside the Golden Girls veteran in Hot in Cleveland, paid tribute to White via Twitter. “Rest in peace, sweet Betty,” she wrote on Friday, December 31. “My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

2K+
Followers
699
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy