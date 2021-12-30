ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucking plan addresses supply disruptions

By Wyoming Livestock Roundup
Washington D.C. – In an effort to address supply chain disruptions, the Biden administration announced the Trucking Action Plan, a bipartisan bill aiming to reduce barriers of entry and incentivize existing commercial drivers to pursue careers in trucking. According to a White House press release, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure...

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets. The Biden administration says the lack of competition in the meat and poultry sectors is hurting consumers, producers, and the economy. President Biden says the current market system is distorted. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, capitalism without...
WWGA focused on land policies

Federal natural resource management should be based on a set of principles which includes multiple use, protection of property rights, local community needs, the role domestic livestock can play in a healthy environment and sound science, according to a new policy adopted by the Wyoming Wool Growers Association (WWGA). Federal...
Buttigieg pledges $241M to ports, but how much will address supply chain woes?

WASHINGTON (TND) — In an effort to help improve clogged supply chains, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently awarded $241 million in grants to support ports in the U.S. “U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains,” Buttigieg said Thursday. “These investments in our nation’s...
Heavy load: supply chain woes strain US trucking

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.
Keep on trucking: Driving schools working to fill critical need in supply chain

TUPELO • Don Sartain has been training tractor-trailer drivers for nearly 20 years, and he's never been busier. As a recruiter for Truck Driver Institute in Tupelo, Sartain said trucking companies are eager to hire its graduates. "Truck lines come out, buy lunches for the students, trying to get...
Seafarers and truck drivers are quitting due to fears of COVID border controls in the latest disruption to supply chains

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. From seafarers refusing to get back on ships to truck drivers whose concern over COVID-related border closures trumps the lure of higher pay, the transport industry is bracing for another roller coaster year of supply-chain disruptions.
Bison Transport acquires US trucking firm Hartt Transportation

Canadian trucking giant Bison Transport acquired Maine-based trucking company Hartt Transportation Systems in a deal that will significantly expand its presence in the northeastern U.S. The acquisition, effective Friday, adds a fleet of over 360 trucks and three terminals — in Bangor and Auburn, Maine, and Sumter, South Carolina. The...
Supply Chain Disruptions Trigger Small Business Price Inflation: Survey

Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages & federal government policies pressure small business owners, CNBC & Momentive survey results find. Prices for small business owners are rising amid supply chain disruptions, according to a survey released by CNBC and Momentive. Indeed, 75% of small business owners say they’re experiencing higher supply...
Housing Inventory Slowed by Supply Chain Disruptions

Long construction delays caused by supply chain disruptions are creating a massive influx in the reported number of residential projects underway in 2021, according to the CalculatedRisk Newsletter. With single-family and multifamily starts combined, there are currently 1.486 million units under construction, the most since 1973. Though new construction rates...
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
