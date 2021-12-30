Trucking plan addresses supply disruptions

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO